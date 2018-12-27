Here’s The Man Favored To Be The NFL AP Offensive Rookie Of The Year. Would It Be The Right Pick?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is projected to win AP offensive rookie of the year in the NFL.

According to OddsShark, Mayfield leads the way with Saquon Barkley behind him.

Updated odds to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: (@BovadaOfficial): Baker Mayfield -130

Saquon Barkley -110 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 26, 2018

I would be more than okay with Mayfield winning the award. Am I the biggest Mayfield on the planet? No, but he’s balled out this year, and there’s no question about that.

The Browns didn’t win a game last year and are currently 7-7-1 after taking Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

There’s no question at all that he’s elevated Cleveland to a new level. It’s a level I’m not sure most people even thought was possible over the past couple of years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 26, 2018 at 8:17am PST

It’s pretty wild the journey Mayfield has had. He had two walk-ons to two different programs, won the Heisman at Oklahoma, was the first pick in the draft and is now primed to win AP offensive rookie of the year. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Admits To Giving His Former Coach A Death Stare. Here’s What He Said)

That’s one hell of a crazy journey, and it’s been fun to watch since the first step.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 22, 2018 at 6:00pm PST

You know what else I can guarantee? Mayfield’s mouth will likely be out of control if he wins this award, which is saying something considering how often he already shoots it off.

Say whatever you want about the guy, but at least he’s always entertaining.