Miami AD Tweets Scathing Statement Following Blowout Bowl Loss

It appears that Miami athletic director Blake James just put head coach Mark Richt on notice following a blowout bowl loss that concluded a disastrous season.

The Hurricanes fell 35-3 to Wisconsin in the “Pinstripe Bowl” on Thursday evening. The loss means Miami finishes the season at 7-6 after beginning the season ranked eighth in the country, something James called “unacceptable.” (RELATED: Wisconsin Running Back Pulls Off Incredible Accomplishment, And Further Cements His Legendary Status)

“Our football team’s performance tonight-and at other times this season-is simply unacceptable to all of us who love The U,” James said. “I am committed to getting UM Football back to national prominence and that process is underway. We will compete for ACC and national championships and I know that Coach Richt is alongside me in that commitment to excellence.”

Following the blowout loss and disappointing season, it is clear that Richt’s honeymoon is over at his alma mater.

While he will certainly be back as the Hurricanes’ coach for 2019, the clock is officially ticking on Mark Richt at Miami. Barring a big year, it’s quite possible that this next season could be his last at “The U.”

Follow William Davis on Twitter