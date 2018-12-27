College Football Star Quits Sport To Go Into Ministry

Old Dominion quarterback Blake LaRussa had a breakout season in 2018, but has now found a calling bigger than football.

LaRussa, who received national recognition after leading Old Dominion to a historic upset of Virginia Tech earlier this year, is skipping his senior season at the school to join the ministry. (RELATED: OPINION: The Salvation Army Is Under Attack From Grinches)

“I want to go into evangelism,” LaRussa said in a statement released by the school. “That’s what I feel called to do, to spread the word about Jesus.”

JUST IN: @ODUFootball QB Blake LaRussa leaving football program for seminary school https://t.co/PnIAHeROmt pic.twitter.com/UAsZz7gTqG — 13News Now (@13NewsNow) December 26, 2018



LaRussa passed for 19 touchdowns and over 3,000 yards during the 2018 season. In his statement, LaRussa thanked his coaches and teammates.

“It’s been an incredible journey with Old Dominion football, but I would like to announce that I will be moving on from football after I graduate this spring and will be going into full-time ministry,” LaRussa said. “This fall I will be going to seminary school to start my Master’s of Divinity. I am so grateful for all my coaches and teammates who I have grown so close with these past four years.”

Old Dominion head coach Bobby Wilder said he was proud of LaRussa for following his calling.

“Everyone associated with our program is very proud of Blake and the decision he has made for his future,” Wilder said. “From the moment he walked on campus he represented our program’s ‘aim high’ philosophy.”

A Virginia native, LaRussa played high school football at Bishop Sullivan Catholic high school in Virginia Beach before walking on at Old Dominion.

