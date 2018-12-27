NCAA Reveals If Clemson Players Will Remain Suspended. Fans Will Riot

Your first name

The three suspended Clemson football players will remain on suspension for the rest of the season.

According to Brett McMurphy, the B-tests for Dexter Lawrence, Braden Galloway and Zach Giella all came back positive for banned substances. The Tigers could appeal the ruling.

Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence won’t play in @CFBPlayoff semifinal vs. Notre Dame after NCAA said Lawrence’s “B” sample tested positive. Also “B” samples of TE Braden Galloway & OL Zach Giella were positive. Clemson could appeal NCAA’s ruling — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 28, 2018

The three players were initially suspended after testing positive for ostarine. The failed B-tests mean they won’t be taking the field against Notre Dame, and there’s a good chance the appeal process won’t be done before the season concludes. (RELATED: The Coll ege Football Playoff Begins Saturday. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

That’s bad news if you’re a fan of the Tigers and Dabo Swinney’s crew because Lawrence is one of the best defensive players in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dexterlawrence18 on Jan 3, 2018 at 8:22am PST

If I were a Clemson fan, I wouldn’t be panicking against Notre Dame. Lawrence’s presence will likely be missed on the field, but I imagine the Tigers should still be fine.

It’s the potential game against Alabama that should make people nervous. They need him to help put pressure on the Tide in the backfield.

He’s a massive disruptor and now he’s been relegated to the bench for the foreseeable future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dexterlawrence18 on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

Tune in Saturday on ESPN to see how the Tigers do without these three players. I have a strong feeling it’s going to get plenty of attention on the broadcast.