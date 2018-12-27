CNN’s Don Lemon Attacks Trump For Iraq Visit: ‘He’s Like The Grinch’

CNN anchor Don Lemon likened President Donald Trump to the Grinch on Wednesday over the president’s Christmastime visit to troops in Iraq.

The president and first lady Melania Trump took off on their first visit to a war zone late Christmas evening, arriving at Al Asad Air Base with troops the day after Christmas. Not satisfied with this display of affection for the troops, a CNN panel on Wednesday night criticized the president for talking about politics during his visit.

WATCH:

“It’s the day after Christmas, they’re deployed from their families, make it about them,” Maj. Gen. James Marks asserted. “Don’t put the spotlight on you.”

Lemon noted that he watched the president’s address to troops with his family and found it “perplexing.”

“We saw the president politicizing a Christmas message,” Lemon said. “We kept saying, ‘He’s like the Grinch.’ I’m being honest.”

Former Obama administration adviser and CNN analyst Samantha Vinograd agreed that the president “stole Christmas” from the troops. (RELATED: CNN Analyst: Trump Deserves No Credit For Visiting The Troops)

“It was so negative,” Lemon added. “Why did he visit the troops and do that?”

CNN also criticized the troops in a Wednesday report suggesting that the soldiers broke military protocol by bringing “Make America Great Again” hats for the president to sign.

