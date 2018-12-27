Oklahoma’s Heisman-Winning Quarterback Reveals If He Thinks He Can Play In The NFL

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray thinks he’s got what it takes to play in the NFL.

“Obviously it wasn’t in the air, but I’ve always felt I could play in the NFL. I’m a confident guy. There’s not a lot of short quarterbacks in the league, but I think there’s more guys paving the way for the transition of not really caring about how big you are, how tall you are. I’ve played this game my whole life and I’ve always felt I could do it,” Murray told the media Thursday when discussing a potential NFL future, according to ESPN.

Of course, Murray’s future is already kind of determined for him. At least, it is in the short term because he got a multi-million dollar signing bonus from the Oakland A’s to play baseball. (RELATED: The Colleg e Football Playoff Begins Saturday. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

He’d have to repay a large portion of his signing bonus if he did decide to ditch the MLB for the NFL. The only situation where that’d make any financial sense would be if he were a first round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Otherwise, he’s got more guaranteed money in baseball by a long shot.

What would make things really interesting would be if a team took the Heisman winner in a very late round or signed him to an undrafted free agent deal just in the hope that he gave up baseball in a couple years.

If you sign him to a free agent deal, there’s almost no money at risk. It’s all upside and no downside.

Of course, there’s no guarantee he’d ever stop playing baseball, but it’d be worth the couple dollars you’d throw his way just to control his NFL future if he does decide to change sports at the professional level.

All I know for sure is that Murray is going to likely do very well at whichever sport he chooses. He’s a freak of nature athlete that you only see a couple times a generation.

