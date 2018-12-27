Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Practices After Missing Media Availability With Illness

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray still practiced after not being available to the media for health issues.

OUDaily reported the following late Wednesday:

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray missed Wednesday’s media availability due to feeling “under the weather” according to an OU media relations spokesperson. But Murray did go through practice Wednesday afternoon. “He practiced yesterday,” co-offensive coordinator Cale Gundy said. “I think they just thought it would be best for him to rest a little bit before practice. He should be fine, I think.”

Well, there’s no doubt at all the fans are going to like this news. There’s no question there might have been a bit of a reason to be concerned after he missed his media window Wednesday.

It’s never a good sign when your Heisman winning quarterback starts to get sick ahead of the college football playoff semi-finals. Taking the field against Alabama without Murray playing at 100 percent would be extremely bad news for the Sooners. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Begins Saturday. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

The likely outcome here is that Oklahoma is going to rest up Murray hard here over the course of the next few days before Saturday. He’s going to get a constant stream of IVs, medical attention, sleep and anything else he needs.

This is major college football we’re talking about. They’ll put him in bubble wrap if it comes to it. Trust me, the Sooners won’t take any chances.

The fact he practiced Wednesday is a great sign for fans of the Sooners. They can now take a deep breath and relax a little bit. Saturday will be here soon enough, and then we’ll all be ready to party. Let’s get to it!

