LeBron James Named AP Male Athlete Of The Year Again

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James can now add another accolade to his lengthy list.

The Associated Press announced Thursday that they have tabbed LeBron as their male athlete of the year for the third time. (RELATED: LeBron James Snatches Another Milestone. His Legend Continues To Grow)

LeBron James named AP male athlete of the year for third time pic.twitter.com/7lEdZKYyW6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2018



Over the course of 2018, LeBron led his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to a fourth straight NBA Finals appearance and opened a public school in Akron.

“I would describe it as a success because I was able to inspire so many people throughout the year,” LeBron said in a statement. “I got to go back to China, to Paris, to Berlin, I opened up a school. And all these kids I was able to see, all over the world and in my hometown, I was able to inspire, to make them think they can be so much more than what they think they’re capable of being. That was my outlook for 2018.”

LeBron joins Lance Armstrong, Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan as the only athletes to win the award at least three times.

Follow William Davis on Twitter