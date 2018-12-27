Nick Saban Discusses Possible Playoff Expansion

Alabama head coach Nick Saban sounded off on the possibility of expanding the college football playoff beyond the current four-team format during his media availability Thursday in Miami.

Saban has previously opposed expanding the playoff and his comments Tuesday made it clear that the Crimson Tide head coach has not changed his tune. (RELATED: Nick Saban Discusses The Three Suspended Alabama Players. The Situation Is Much Worse Than Expected)

Saban harped on how expanding the playoff would denigrate the bowl season.

“I think the playoff … continues to expand to minimize the importance of those games, maybe to the point where those games won’t even exist,” Saban said, according to ESPN. “I’m not sure that is the best thing, overall, for college football.”

Since the start of the college football playoff, the Crimson Tide have been a participant in the event every season, and are looking to win their third national championship in four seasons.

Why change up a good thing?

