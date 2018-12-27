Pete Davidson Gets Away Ahead Of Christmas, Spends Time In Woods With Dave Chappelle

Pete Davidson reportedly spent a few days in the woods with pal Dave Chappelle in the days leading up to Christmas following his message about not wanting to be on “this earth anymore.”

The 25-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star's friends are sticking close to the actor. And when he wanted to get away before the holidays to "feel better," Chappelle reportedly invited him out to his home in Ohio in the woods for some downtime, according to US Weekly Wednesday.

"Pete spent a few days before Christmas hanging out with Dave Chappelle in Ohio," an insider told the outlet. "They have been friends through the comedy world."

“Pete wanted to get away for a few days to feel better, so Dave invited him there,” the source added. “Dave has a house somewhere in the woods.”

As previously reported, the “SNL” star is reportedly doing better and focused on his mental health thanks the outpouring of support from family and friends after he posted a since-deleted cryptic message on social media about wanting to die.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” Davidson’s post read. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Can someone check on Pete Davidson? He’s asking for help. Remember: If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). pic.twitter.com/TEqLwdPNEo — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) December 15, 2018

The actor made headlines earlier this year when news got out that singer Ariana Grande had called off their brief engagement. The engagement surprised everyone, since the pair had only been dating for a few weeks.