POLL: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? Voters Are Heavily Picking This Team

The majority of people in a recent poll I ran are very confident that Alabama will win the college football national championship.

Of the more than 1,500 voters, 56 percent of them picked the Crimson Tide to win the whole thing. Notre Dame was in second with 17 percent, Oklahoma was in third with 14 percent and Clemson finished last with only 13 percent of the vote.

Who are you picking to win the college football national championship? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 26, 2018

First off, I’m not surprised at all that Alabama is favored to win. That isn’t surprising at all. I’d actually be a bit shocked if any other team was at the top. (RELATED: The Colleg e Football Playoff Begins Saturday. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

The Tide are undefeated, have rolled the vast majority of their opponents and have looked unstoppable at times.

The part that is most surprising about this poll is the fact Clemson finished dead last. Are you kidding me?

Do the people who voted in this poll not have access to ACC football games? The Clemson Tigers have clearly been one of the top two teams throughout the season.

Trevor Lawrence and the rest of Dabo Swinney’s squad have rolled through the competition. They should be locked into the second spot of the poll, and that’s not even up for debate.

The results should have come out in this order: Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Notre Dame last. There’s no other order that is acceptable.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking and make sure to tune in Saturday for all the action on ESPN.