Celebrate Sienna Miller’s Birthday With Her Best Photos

Today, December 28, is Sienna Miller’s birthday.

The British-born actress turns 37 years old today and has packed in a massive international career in show business.

Born in New York City, Sienna Miller was raised in London and grew up culturally English. She grew up acting in various British films, including “Layer Cake,” “Alfie,” “Factory Girl,” and “Stardust.”

But she achieved global breakout success when she landed her role as the Baroness in “GI Joe: Rise Of The Cobra.” She also played Chris Kyle’s wife, Tara, in Clint Eastwood’s hit film “American Sniper.” (RELATED: Remembering Chris Kyle — The Deadliest American Sniper — 5 Years After His Death)

But Sienna Miller is not just an actress. She’s also renowned in the fashion industry for her sense of style and has appeared in various fashion magazines, including Italian Vogue. She’s also modeled for major brands like Coca Cola, Hugo Boss and Pepe Jeans.

There’s no doubt Sienna Miller is an icon. Check out some of the best photos of her below.