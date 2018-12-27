Soledad O’Brien Calls Brit Hume ‘A**Hole’ In Pre-New Year’s Taunt

Your first name

Ex-CNNer Soledad O’Brien and FNC’s Brit Hume are not on friendly terms.

And in the last 24 hours the situation moved from just mild dislike to bitter hatred and name-calling, at least on one side of the equation.

O’Brien hosts her own nationally syndicated weekly political program, Matter of Fact With Soledad O’Brien, owned by Hearst Television.

She occasionally really digs in on Twitter. Hume is pretty sharp-tongued himself.

On Wednesday, Hume cracked on actress/activist Alyssa Milano for prematurely declaring that President Trump hadn’t visited the troops.

Hume wrote, “By the time this was posted, the President and Mrs. Trump were in Iraq with the troops.”

O’Brien jumped into the fray, writing, “Shaming him seems to work.”

Hume sharply, but sort of humorously, snapped back, “Yes, Ma’am. Trump read this tweet when it was posted and time-traveled himself back to yesterday and flew to Iraq. Genius take.”

O’Brien did not take being called dumb sitting down.

“Sorry—let me spell this out more slowly so you can understand me: the President (according to CNN’s Barbara Starr) prepped for this trip several weeks ago. The shaming seems to have worked. I hope you’re having a nice holiday. Try not to be such an a**hole in 2019,” she wrote directly to Hume.

She added a red heart emoji to express her hate-love.

Hume has a stern warning in his bio: “Arguments welcome. Name callers & verbal abusers blocked.”

Still, he shot back, “Then why’d you post your tweet in response to one that was about a tweet sent today? Your tweet was ridiculous.”

Mollie Hemingway, a Fox News commentator and a senior editor at The Federalist, jumped right in to defend Hume.

“I love @brithume so very much,” she gushed.

It’s safe to say O’Brien won’t share that sentiment for Hume anytime soon.