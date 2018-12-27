Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Says Trump Is Worse Than Darth Vader

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill said he gets “really upset” when people compare President Donald Trump to Darth Vader because the legendary villain “repented.”

“Listen, I really get upset then then when people compare him [Trump] or even Dick Cheney to Darth Vader because Darth Vader repented,” the 67-year-old actor explained in a podcast with The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart that aired Christmas Day(RELATED: ‘The Last Jedi’ Is Full Of Weak Male Characters And Steeped In Politically Correct Orthodoxy)

Actors Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Actors Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill attend the European Premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

“He [Vader] saw the error of his ways,” he added. “I don’t see either one of them doing that.”

The actor — best known for his portrayal as Luke Skywalker in the hit space-themed adventure franchise — often takes swipes at Trump. He has made clear many times before that he is not a fan of the president, with attacks on his administration over issues like his immigration policies.

He even took a dig at Trump when he announced the news that he will finally be receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tags : darth vader donald trump mark hamill
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller