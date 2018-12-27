Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Says Trump Is Worse Than Darth Vader

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill said he gets “really upset” when people compare President Donald Trump to Darth Vader because the legendary villain “repented.”

“Listen, I really get upset then then when people compare him [Trump] or even Dick Cheney to Darth Vader because Darth Vader repented,” the 67-year-old actor explained in a podcast with The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart that aired Christmas Day. (RELATED: ‘The Last Jedi’ Is Full Of Weak Male Characters And Steeped In Politically Correct Orthodoxy)

“He [Vader] saw the error of his ways,” he added. “I don’t see either one of them doing that.”

The actor — best known for his portrayal as Luke Skywalker in the hit space-themed adventure franchise — often takes swipes at Trump. He has made clear many times before that he is not a fan of the president, with attacks on his administration over issues like his immigration policies.

Bad News: You repeatedly promised American taxpayers a FREE wall that would cost our country NOTHING, because MEXICO would pay for it! Remember? (It’s on film if you need to refresh your memory)

The Good News is: I think you just found your 2020 Campaign Slogan: #PoorMe! https://t.co/Dme70JlJG1 — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 24, 2018

Fake News has it purposely wrong. Many, over age ten, are lying for and wanting the White House Chief of Staff position. Why wouldn’t someone want to be in charge of rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic? Please report news as I imagine it to be. Thank you! https://t.co/lbWU4ZFOt5 — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 11, 2018

NEW: TRUMP TEAR GAS FOR TODDLERS!!! “1st of all, the tear gas is a very minor form of the tear gas itself- It’s very safe. The ones that were suffering, to a certain extent, were the ones putting it out there. But it’s very safe!”- DJT #SafelyAvailableAtABorderNearYOU pic.twitter.com/OuQsGJIoR3 — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2018

