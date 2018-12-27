This Ultimate Car Mount Wirelessly Charges Smartphones

Millions of car crashes occur every year in the United States. It’s very easy to become a part of that statistic if your eyes are constantly staring at the smartphone in your lap. Prevent car crashes and navigate hands-free with the Hudly 10 W Fast Wireless Car Charger & Mount. Start off the new year on the right foot, and be sure to include the promo code, NEWYEAR2019, for an additional 19% off.

Hudly 10 W Fast Wireless Car Charger & Mount on sale for $32.99

The Hudly 10 W Fast Wireless Car Charger & Mount is unlike other competitors in the market. Instead of just providing just a mount for smartphones, the Hudly Car Mount also has built-in wireless charging technology that delivers 10 watts of power. Compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, this add-on for your vehicle will juice up your smartphone in record time. Plus, there’s even an additional USB charging port to energize a second device.

Every feature and component of the Hudly 10 W Fast Wireless Car Charger & Mount was carefully designed and crafted with care. The mount has 360 degrees of rotation for optimal viewing angles. You can place the device on a dashboard, windshield, or air vent. Additionally, the arms will keep your smartphone snug and scratch-free with the premium silicon construction.

Get the Hudly 10 W Fast Wireless Car Charger & Mount today for just $29.15 after all the discounts. Be sure to use the promo code, NEWYEAR2019, for this amazing price.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.

WATCH: