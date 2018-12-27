David Axelrod Accuses Trump Of Wallowing In ‘An Orgy Of Self-Pity’ Over Christmas

Former Obama White House adviser David Axelrod accused President Donald Trump of tweeting out “an orgy of self-pity and rage” over Christmas.

Trump expressed concern over measures taken to ensure his safety during his visit with American Troops in Iraq, and Axelrod said the president should have stayed silent. (RELATED: NBC Misfires On Article Slamming Trump For Not Visiting The Troops)

“It’s been two years and it’s good that he went to see the troops … important that he went to do it. He was criticized for it obviously … we should give him credit where credit is due. But no, he should not have said that or many of the other things that he said,” Axelrod said on “Anderson Cooper 360” Wednesday.

WATCH:

Axelrod flashed back to his own Middle East visits with former President Barack Obama and accused Trump of wallowing in self-pity with his Christmas day tweet.

“I was lucky enough to join the president — President Obama a trip to Iraq and a trip to Afghanistan and there were two purposes to each trip. The first and foremost was to meet with the troops, to boost the morale of the troops and to bring a message of appreciation from the American people,” he said. “The second was … to confer with our allies and partners and that was a very important part of it. And that clearly wasn’t on the agenda here.”

“It does give you the sense that this was sort of a box checking exercise in many ways for the president,” Axelrod continued. “It clearly was planned before everything that’s happened. And yesterday, was kind of an orgy of self-pity and rage on Twitter from the White House. So it changed the subject. It put him in a much better position and coming with all the turmoil in the Defense Department. It’s a valuable thing. But peculiar in many other ways.”

Trump’s Christmas day tweet wished everyone, along the “Fake News Media” a Merry Christmas and highlighted the administration’s upcoming agenda, which included “bringing our Troops Back Home.”

I hope everyone, even the Fake News Media, is having a great Christmas! Our Country is doing very well. We are securing our Borders, making great new Trade Deals, and bringing our Troops Back Home. We are finally putting America First. MERRY CHRISTMAS! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2018

