‘I Totally Agree!’ — Trump Trolls Obama On Illegal Immigration Issue

Scott Morefield | Reporter

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to remind Democrats that even former President Barack Obama spoke out against illegal immigration.

Trump dug up a 2011 tweet from former President Obama which said: “I strongly believe that we should take on, once and for all, the issue of illegal immigration.”

“I totally agree!” Trump wrote, retweeting the former president.

While Obama failed to build or even support a border wall, his administration took steps to enforce current law, including deporting at least 2.5 million illegal immigrants and even prosecuting half-a-million for illegally crossing the border.

Trump is currently locked in a battle with Democratic lawmakers over funding for his proposed border wall. The administration is asking for around $5 billion toward the project, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats currently refuse to allocate any funds that would be used specifically for a physical barrier. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Berates Democrats For Acting ‘Like Children’ On Border Wall Funding, Says Trump Should ‘Break ‘Em Now’)

Trump used several tweets to reinforce the issue Thursday:

Follow Scott on Twitter

Tags : barack obama border security donald trump illegal immigration
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller