‘I Totally Agree!’ — Trump Trolls Obama On Illegal Immigration Issue

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to remind Democrats that even former President Barack Obama spoke out against illegal immigration.

Trump dug up a 2011 tweet from former President Obama which said: “I strongly believe that we should take on, once and for all, the issue of illegal immigration.”

I strongly believe that we should take on, once and for all, the issue of illegal immigration. #SOTU — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2011

“I totally agree!” Trump wrote, retweeting the former president.

While Obama failed to build or even support a border wall, his administration took steps to enforce current law, including deporting at least 2.5 million illegal immigrants and even prosecuting half-a-million for illegally crossing the border.

Trump is currently locked in a battle with Democratic lawmakers over funding for his proposed border wall. The administration is asking for around $5 billion toward the project, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats currently refuse to allocate any funds that would be used specifically for a physical barrier. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Berates Democrats For Acting ‘Like Children’ On Border Wall Funding, Says Trump Should ‘Break ‘Em Now’)

Trump used several tweets to reinforce the issue Thursday:

There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

“Border Patrol Agents want the Wall.” Democrat’s say they don’t want the Wall (even though they know it is really needed), and they don’t want ICE. They don’t have much to campaign on, do they? An Open Southern Border and the large scale crime that comes with such stupidity! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

The reason the DACA for Wall deal didn’t get done was that a ridiculous court decision from the 9th Circuit allowed DACA to remain, thereby setting up a Supreme Court case. After ruling, Dems dropped deal – and that’s where we are today, Democrat obstruction of the needed Wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

The Democrats OBSTRUCTION of the desperately needed Wall, where they almost all recently agreed it should be built, is exceeded only by their OBSTRUCTION of 350 great people wanting & expecting to come into Government after being delayed for more than two years, a U.S. record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

Have the Democrats finally realized that we desperately need Border Security and a Wall on the Southern Border. Need to stop Drugs, Human Trafficking,Gang Members & Criminals from coming into our Country. Do the Dems realize that most of the people not getting paid are Democrats? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

