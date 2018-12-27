Tickets To Wisconsin’s Bowl Game Are Shockingly High. Who Would Ever Buy These?

Tickets to the Pinstripe Bowl between Wisconsin and Miami Thursday are outrageously high.

The cheapest ticket to the game in New York on SeatGeek right now is $108. Yes, a game between two 7-5 teams has tickets starting at more than $100.

Seeing as how the game is in a few hours, I thought ticket prices would be plummeting right about now. Turns out, I have no idea what I’m talking about because some tickets are as high as $244. (RELATED: Thursday Represents The Final Bullet To The Body Of Wisconsin’s Awful Football Season)

What an absolutely pathetic situation. This really does beg the question about who in their right mind would be dumb enough to spend even $20 to attend this game. I know that I’m the biggest Badger fan on the planet, and I wouldn’t spend a penny to justify this disaster of a season and bowl game.

Not one damn penny!

Shoutout to anybody actually dumb enough to buy these tickets. Your money is being used to normalize awful football, low expectations and so much more.

The fact the prices are this high should be criminal. It’s a scam preying on people who lack the pride to expect greatness out of a football team. I’m disgusted on every level.

