Alabama Player Nearly Trashes Oklahoma’s QB In Laugh-Out-Loud Video

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams caught himself Thursday moments before saying something negative about Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

Williams was talking to the media about whether he’s played a gunslinger like the Heisman winner before. Seems normal enough. Topics like that get discussed all time. Williams, however, appeared to be on the verge of trashing Murray when he caught himself and saw his future with the Tide flash before his eyes. (RELATED: The Colle ge Football Playoff Begins Saturday. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

Take a look at the hilarious video below.

Bama DT Quinnen Williams was real close to throwing shade at Kyler Murray (via @JeffKolbTV)pic.twitter.com/K8yFqOmvf1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2018

You know what made Williams pause before finishing that sentence? The vision of Nick Saban cutting him in front of the entire team for trashing an opponent’s QB before a game flashed before his eyes.

It was probably an out-of-body experience for the defensive star. Hell, he probably damn near had a heart attack as he realized what he almost said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Dec 24, 2018 at 11:37am PST

Here’s some free advice for everybody on Alabama. Go out there and play the game. Let the play on the field do the talking.

Don’t talk garbage about Kyler Murray before a single snap has been taken. The man didn’t win the Heisman by accident. He won it because he is incredible at slinging footballs and running all over the place.

That’s not the kind of guy you wanna give extra motivation to before the college football playoff begins.

Tune in Saturday on ESPN to watch Oklahoma and Alabama battle it out on the gridiron. Something tells me Murray might be gunning for Williams after seeing this video.