Canine Partner Of Murdered Officer Will Retire, Live With Singh’s Widow And Son

The canine partner of fallen California police officer Ronil Singh has a new home with Singh’s widow and five-month-old son.

Officer Ronil Singh was a legal immigrant from Fiji who loved being a cop and took extra English lessons to make sure that he could be understood over the two-way radios. Richardson and others noted that he was “living the American dream.”

The entire #NYPD is thinking of the family, friends and colleagues of Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, of the Newman Police Department (CA), who was murdered early this morning while conducting a traffic stop — just hours after taking Christmas photos with his wife and son. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/iNCNMvhPlI — Commissioner O’Neill (@NYPDONeill) December 26, 2018

Fund established in memory of Newman police K-9 Cpl. Ronil Singh, shot dead in predawn traffic stop. @StanSheriff leading statewide search for the killer of an officer, father & husband who friends say was “living the American dream.” VIDEO in previous tweet pic.twitter.com/ddYKnzdOtx — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) December 27, 2018

The fallen officer left behind a wife and a five-month-old son — along with his canine partner, Sam, who was with him when he was killed. (RELATED: Police Officer Killed During Traffic Stop By Illegal Immigrant)

Newman Police Department Chief Randy Richardson tearfully pointed out that, in spite of doing everything the right way, Singh would never get to see his infant son grow up: “His five-month-old, he will never hear talk. He will never see his son walk. He doesn’t get to hold that little boy, hug his wife, say goodnight anymore. Because a coward took his life.”

“His 5 month old, he will never hear talk, he will never see his son walk, he doesn’t get to hold that little boy, hug his wife, say goodnight anymore because a coward took his life,” Newman PD Chief Randy Richardson said about the loss of Corporal Ronil Singh. @ABC10 #LODD pic.twitter.com/0cO09Y8z5m — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) December 27, 2018

As for Sam, Singh’s canine partner is to be retired from the force, and he will go to live with Singh’s widow and son. (RELATED: On-Duty Police Officer Deaths Increased in 2018: Report)

California officials have released a description of the suspected killer — a heavy set male with black hair — but have not released a name. Multiple outlets have reported that the suspect is in the United States illegally, and officials say that it is common for illegal immigrants to adopt either a father’s name or a mother’s name and use them interchangeably to avoid detection.

