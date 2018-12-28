Canine Partner Of Murdered Officer Will Retire, Live With Singh’s Widow And Son

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

The canine partner of fallen California police officer Ronil Singh has a new home with Singh’s widow and five-month-old son.

Officer Ronil Singh was a legal immigrant from Fiji who loved being a cop and took extra English lessons to make sure that he could be understood over the two-way radios. Richardson and others noted that he was “living the American dream.”

The fallen officer left behind a wife and a five-month-old son — along with his canine partner, Sam, who was with him when he was killed. (RELATED: Police Officer Killed During Traffic Stop By Illegal Immigrant)

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson responds to officer's murder. Screen Shot/Fox News

Newman Police Department Chief Randy Richardson tearfully pointed out that, in spite of doing everything the right way, Singh would never get to see his infant son grow up: “His five-month-old, he will never hear talk. He will never see his son walk. He doesn’t get to hold that little boy, hug his wife, say goodnight anymore. Because a coward took his life.”

As for Sam, Singh’s canine partner is to be retired from the force, and he will go to live with Singh’s widow and son. (RELATED: On-Duty Police Officer Deaths Increased in 2018: Report)

California officials have released a description of the suspected killer — a heavy set male with black hair — but have not released a name. Multiple outlets have reported that the suspect is in the United States illegally, and officials say that it is common for illegal immigrants to adopt either a father’s name or a mother’s name and use them interchangeably to avoid detection.

