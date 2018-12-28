Capture Hollywood-Level Smooth Photos And Video From Your Smartphone With This Gimbal

Modern technology is revolutionizing the way we can capture amazingly smooth video shots. What was once reserved only for those who could afford expensive Hollywood-quality machinery is now available to anybody for under $100. The MOZA Mini-MI Wireless Charging Smartphone Gimbal allows you to capture stunning shots directly from your smartphone.

MOZA Mini-MI Wireless Charging Smartphone Gimbal on sale for $94.99

Engineered with state-of-the-art stabilization technology, this smartphone gimbal allows even those with the shakiest of hands to record professional quality cinematography. With built-in buttons for focusing, zooming, and performing slow-motion time-lapses, the MOZA Mini-MI Wireless Charging Smartphone Gimbal provides all the essentials for capturing the perfect shot. Best of all, you can activate all of these features without touching your smartphone. Every button is dynamically placed on the gimbal handle for optimal finger placements.

The MOZA Mini-MI Wireless Charging Smartphone Gimbal is loaded with functionality. There are 8 different types of follow modes for a wide variety of different angles and situations. Be sure to test out the Inception Mode for stunning Dutch tilt shots! There’s also a built-in wireless charging technology that will ensure your smartphone stays juiced up while shooting.

Get the MOZA Mini-MI Wireless Charging Smartphone Gimbal today for an amazing deal. Originally, it was 13% off, but you can take an additional 19% off by using promo code NEWYEAR2019. That brings your total down to $76.94!

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.

WATCH: