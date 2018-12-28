Prepare For The College Playoff With The Greatest Speeches From Football Movies

There might not be a better way to prepare for the college football playoff than with the greatest speeches from the sport in movies.

Today represents a moment that many of us wait all year for. It’s finally the semi-final games, which feature Alabama vs. Oklahoma and Notre Dame vs. Clemson. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Begins Saturday. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

As everybody knows, we’re huge suckers for movies here, especially movies that focus on football. There’s just something about them that makes me incredibly happy. I don’t know if it’s the action, the sense of pride that seems to be fused into football movies or what it is.

That’s why we’re here right now because these videos will have you ready to run through a wall before the games begin today.

You simply don’t have a pulse if you’re not ready to run through a concrete wall right now. I’m ready to run a marathon, and I’m fat and overweight. That’s how amped I’m feeling right now.

Let’s get to the games and make sure to sound off in the comments with who you’re picking to win!

