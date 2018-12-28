Morning Mirror: Senator’s Wife Knocks Mike Bloomberg

Quote of the Day:

“I am asking you all to pray this morning for our own @Bre_payton, who is battling a horrible and sudden medical condition.”

— Ben Domenech, publisher, The Federalist, on Thursday. Read the specifics of what’s going on with her. Domenech’s wife, ABC “The View” co-host Meghan McCain, is also asking for prayers: “I am asking all of you to pray for our friend @Bre_payton and her family and send them as much possible love and strength that you have.”

Sen. Brown’s wife mocks Bloomberg’s personal money

“I want a man who wants to buy himself a presidency, I’ve thought precisely never.” — Connie Schultz, syndicated columnist, journalism prof, Kent State, wife to Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and possible presidential contender in 2020. She was responding to a CNBC report that Mike Bloomberg may spend upwards of $100 million if he runs for prez in 2020.

Ex-Fox News scriptwriter reacts accusations of homophobia

Pardes Seleh says she was rejected twice this week from D.C. group houses. Her friends set up a GoFundMe page for her that she says was a joke. Still, that joke has earned her $1,760 of a $2K goal.

This morning the plot thickened:

“All u people calling me a homophobe because i tried to live with a gay couple and they rejected me thinking ‘conservative’ means ‘hates gays’ and that I must’ve had an agenda by trying to live with them: fuck u and ur ivory tower logic. really. I genuinely wish bad things for u [sic].” — Pardes Seleh, former scriptwriter to FNC’s Laura Ingraham.

Chicago attorney turns into jealous monster over wife’s dogs

“Chicago attorney Jerald Jeske, 51, believed that his wife loved her two Chihuahuas more than she loved him. One could certainly understand why she would feel that way after he then proceeded to throw both dogs off their balcony. One was killed and one survived long enough to run off (and has not been found).” — Jonathan Turley, law prof, Georgetown. (One dog died; the other ran away and hasn’t been found.)

Reporter outraged that the United States is on “most dangerous” list for reporters

“So utterly absurd & an insult to every reporter in prison or living in genuine fear. Hurt feelings don’t cut it.” — Rita Panahi, reporter for Victoria’s Herald Sun.

She was reacting to this:

“For the first time ever, the United States has been added to Reporters Without Borders’ list of the most dangerous countries for journalists. The [United States] is listed as the [fifth] most dangerous country, coming in right behind Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, & Mexico.” — Caroline Orr, freelancer writer/editor ShareBlue.

Gossip Roundup

NYP’s Page Six: Angelina Jolie very mildly hints at political aspirations. Here. The BBC first reported the news and conducted the interview. Some fun facts: She’s not on Facebook. She’s helping to create a children’s news program for the British network. Here.

Refinery29: Melania wears Timberland boots to Iraq. What’s the problem? Here. Also … the whiplash over her skin-hued leather pants. Here.

The Atlantic‘s Jemele Hill is getting hitched. Here. “I’ve called this my year of transition,” she wrote on Instagram. “I left a job, started a new job, moved to a new city and now … I’m engaged to the love of my life. I’m overjoyed and immensely blessed.”