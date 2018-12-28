The Funniest Actor In Hollywood Turns 42-Years-Old. Here Are His Greatest Moments

Danny McBride turned 42 Saturday.

For those of you who don’t know, McBride is a bit of a favorite of ours here. The man is a nonstop laugh machine, and we can take all the comedy we can get.

Who could ever forget “Eastbound & Down” and McBride as Kenny Powers? That’s without a doubt one of the funniest shows ever made. (RELATED: HBO’s New Show Sounds Like Comedy Gold. Here’s What We Know)

It’s truly incredible just how damn funny he was on the HBO hit show. I don’t think anybody will ever be able to successfully replicate that kind humor.

Of course, it doesn’t just end there. “This is the End” is one of the funniest movies in recent memory in large part because of McBride.

His entrance in that movie and his banter with James Franco are both legendary.

McBride is a generational talent, and I simply don’t want to be friends with people who disagree. People who can’t see that either don’t have eyes or don’t understand comedy.

If McBride ever finds himself in D.C., trust me when I say that we have some cold beer on ice waiting for him. Godspeed into another year, kind sir.