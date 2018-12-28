It Looks Like ESPN Has A College Football Documentary Coming Out. The Preview Is Amazing

It looks like ESPN has an outstanding college football documentary coming out in 2019.

The sports network recently released a minute-long preview for “ESPN College Football 150th Anniversary,” and the description is, “The story of college football, like it’s never been told before!”

They’ve also coined it “A Year-Long Original Content Event.” So, it sure sounds like there are going to be multiple parts to this college football story. (RELATED: The College Fo otball Playoff Begins Saturday. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

Give the preview a watch below.

You can go ahead and sign me up immediately for this ESPN production. I might rag on the network a lot, but they knock it out of the park when it comes to college football, and there’s no doubt about that fact at all.

I really do hope it invests a ton of time chronicling the rise of college football as a part of American culture. There has to be an absolutely fascinating backstory there.

Of course, we need plenty of the current stuff too. I want an inside look at the Alabama dynasty, Johnny Football and so much more. Give me all of it. Don’t cut a single second of the action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jan 8, 2014 at 7:38pm PST

This should be absolutely epic, and I can’t wait to see it.