Illegal Immigrant Accused Of Murdering California Police Officer Has Been Apprehended

The illegal immigrant accused of murdering Newman, California, Police Officer Ronil Singh was apprehended on Friday.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, was taken into custody after being caught in Bakersfield, California — about 280 miles southeast of Newman, where Officer Singh was gunned down, according to a Facebook post from Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. Two others were arrested for trying to help Arriaga flee.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson revealed that Arriaga had two prior DUI arrests.

Officer Singh, an American citizen who immigrated from Fiji, pulled over a driver suspected of being under the influence early Wednesday morning when he was shot and killed by the individual at a traffic stop. (RELATED: Police Chief Randy Richardson Breaks Down In Tears Talking About Fallen Officer Ronil Singh)

“They misled us and they provided information that was false in an attempt to protect their brother who we know was trying to flee to Mexico,” official says of the suspect’s brothers, who were arrested https://t.co/bqjS9QwWDF pic.twitter.com/A4LlfaoGPD — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 28, 2018

Fox News reported that the shooter may have gang ties and has a large flaming skull tattoo visible on his right arm with the word “$ur3no$” written underneath it. Sheriff Christianson confirmed this during his press conference. (RELATED: California Sheriff Adam Christianson Rips US Immigration Law: ‘Illegal Immigration Doesn’t Serve Our Communities)

“Sureños (Spanish for ‘Southerners’) are a group of Mexican-American street gangs with origins in southern California,” according to a police gang guide.

