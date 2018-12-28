Brother Of Murdered California Officer Gets Emotional Thanking Law Enforcement

The brother of fallen police officer Ronil Singh broke down in tears while thanking the law enforcement officials who apprehended his brother’s murderer during a press conference on Friday.

“Please, bear with me. This is not easy for me. Ronil Singh was my older brother. Yes, he is not coming back, but there are a lot of people out there that miss him. And a lot of law enforcement people that I don’t know worked days and nights to make this happen,” Reggie Singh said.

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Corporal Singh’s brother Reggie speaking about the arrest. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/JOOovPkdH9 — Sara Zendehnam (@szendehnam) December 28, 2018

He continued, “I’d like to thank you from the bottom of my heart, to make this happen. I wish I could thank all of the law enforcement agencies, Homeland Security in San Francisco, everyone. I was waiting for this to happen. I’d like to thank you, working day and night to make this happen.” (RELATED: Police Chief Randy Richardson Breaks Down In Tears Talking About Fallen Officer Ronil Singh)

Brother of #RonilSingh breaks down as he thanks all law enforcement agencies that helped catch Arriaga. pic.twitter.com/EZBusqgFN9 — Mireya Villarreal (@cbsmireya) December 28, 2018

Officer Singh, who was a legal immigrant from Fiji, stopped Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, early Wednesday morning suspecting him of driving under the influence. After Singh called in the stop, Arriaga opened fire at Singh, who was shot but was able to report his own injury before he died.

A manhunt ensued until he was apprehended on Friday.

Arriaga has two previous DUI arrests and was in the country illegally.

Follow Mike on Twitter