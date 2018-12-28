OPINION: States Are Right To Legalize Online Gaming

A chief priority for President Reagan was federalism, which involves limiting the federal government by emphasizing the powers of the states.

That grew out of a defining experience for Reagan, which was his struggle as governor of California to implement his welfare reforms in the state without 60s liberals in control of federal policy interfering with his reasonable limitations on out-of-control state welfare spending.

Reagan was backed up by the 10th Amendment of the United States Constitution, which states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

That simply expressed the original plan of the Constitution: The federal government only had the powers expressly delegated to it by the Constitution. All remaining powers are reserved to the states, or to the people.

James Madison originally thought that this was so clear among the Framers that he initially thought there was no need for the Bill of Rights. But the Anti-Federalists won that debate and refused to ratify the Constitution without an affirmative statement of the rights of the people and the states in the Constitution itself, which was the origin of what became the Bill of Rights, or the first 10 amendments of the Constitution.

Federalism is an issue to this day. In 2011, the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) in the Justice Department ruled that the Federal Wire Act, originally adopted in 1961 to slash organized crime revenues by limiting gambling over the national communications networks of the time, telephone and telegraph, did not apply to gambling over the Internet.

Crime and law enforcement are recognized as core state responsibilities, so federalism requires that the 1961 statute should be read narrowly. That is why OLC ruled in 2011 that the 1961 statute prohibited only sports gambling, as betting on horse racing and other sports were the most profitable rackets of the mob at the time.

OLC noted that the Wire Act itself expressly states, “Whoever being engaged in the business of betting or wagering knowingly uses a wire communication facility for the transmission in interstate or foreign commerce of bets or wagers or information assisting in the placing of bets or wagers on any sporting event or contest” is subject to the criminal penalties of the Act.

That 2011 OLC ruling freed the states to make their own policies regarding online gambling. Nevada, New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania have since already acted to legalize online gambling, and Michigan passed legislation to join them just last week, pending signature of the bill by Gov. Rick Snyder.

That legalization has been a huge success. New Jersey hit an all-time record last month, at nearly $27 million for online gambling alone, which seems to be rescuing Atlantic City.

Nevada seems to have gained a boost for Las Vegas with online gambling as well. Total gambling revenue for the state has soared to over $1 billion a month, in the best year for Vegas gaming since 2008. Delaware reported $7 million in sports betting in the first three weeks after the state legalized single-game gambling in its three casinos in June.

Yet, running counter to trend, the Department of Justice is expected to reverse its 2011 pro-federalism ruling on online gambling any day now. Why are they rushing that out now while the nomination of new Attorney General Bill Barr is pending? Barr got his start in public office in the Reagan White House in the early 1980s.

I worked under him as associate deputy attorney general of the United States. Why should he not be given the opportunity to decide what Justice will do on the issue?

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney also argued for state’s rights at a congressional oversight hearing in 2015.

“That sounds like you are for federal control. [The federal government] should not legalize gambling activities that states make illegal,” Mulvaney said at the time in response to a colleague, but added rhetorically, “Should the federal government also make illegal that which other states have made legal?”

Whether he will use his new power within the administration to counsel against this bad decision remains to be seen.

The developing Justice reversal seems to reflect the influence of Las Vegas casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson, who has long been on a crony capitalist crusade to protect his bricks and mortar Sands Casino empire from online competition. But federal interference with state decisions on what works best for them would be economically foolish and violate their 10th Amendment freedom.

Michigan Gov. Snyder should ignore all these federal contretemps and sign the Michigan online gaming liberation bill forthwith.