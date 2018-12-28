More House Republican Ranking Committee Members Announced

Incoming House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Friday night the members who would serve as the conference’s ranking members in several more committees.

Leader McCarthy appointed Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole as Ranking Member of the House Rules Committee and Texas Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant as Ranking Member of the House Ethics Committee. (RELATED: Republican Asks To Certify Contested North Carolina House Race)

“Congressman Cole is a valued colleague and a friend. We have worked together in Congress on issues like the authorization for the use of military force and side-by-side in the Rules Committee for years now. He’s a fierce defender of his ideas who cares deeply about this institution,” Massachusetts Democratic Rep. James McGovern, incoming Chairman of the committee said in a statement.

“We haven’t always agreed, but Congressman Cole is proof that you can disagree without being disagreeable. I congratulate him on being named ranking member of the Rules Committee and look forward to continuing to work with him next Congress.”

Additionally, McCarthy appointed California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes as ranking member for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and Illinois Republican Rep. Rodney Davis to serve as ranking member for the House Administration Committee.

Earlier in the year, the full House Republican Conference ratified other proposed leadership committee posts from the House Republican Steering Committee for the 116th Congress.

Texas Republican Rep. Mike Conway will serve as Ranking member on the Agriculture Committee; Texas Republican Rep. Kay Granger was appointed as Ranking Member of the Appropriations Committee; Texas Republican Rep. Mac Thornberry will become Ranking Member on the Armed Services Committee; Arkansas Republican Rep. Steve Womack was tapped to lead the conference on the Budget Committee.

Below are other Republican lawmakers also appointed as Ranking Members to their respective committees:

Education and the Workforce: Rep. Virginia Foxx (NC-05)

Energy and Commerce: Rep. Greg Walden (OR-02)

Financial Services: Rep. Patrick McHenry (NC-10)

Foreign Affairs: Rep. Michael McCaul (TX-10)

Homeland Security: Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-03)

Judiciary: Rep. Doug Collins (GA-09)

Natural Resources: Rep. Rob Bishop (UT-01)

Oversight and Government Reform: Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-04)

Science, Space, and Technology: Rep. Frank Lucas (OK-03)

Small Business: Rep. Steve Chabot (OH-01)

Transportation and Infrastructure: Rep. Sam Graves (MO-06)

Veterans’ Affairs: Rep. Phil Roe (TN-01)

Ways and Means: Rep. Kevin Brady (TX-08)

After the new Congress is sworn in on Thursday, Democrats will have the majority in the House and California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi is expected to have enough votes to become Speaker, a post in which she last served eight years ago.

