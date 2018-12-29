Clemson Rocks Notre Dame To Advance To The Title Game. The Highlights Are Insane

Clemson throttled Notre Dame in the college football playoff semi-finals Saturday night 30-3.

It might have started close, but the Tigers were just way too much for the Fighting Irish to handle. Freshman phenom quarterback Trevor Lawrence sliced and diced all over ND’s defense.

He also managed to throw one of the most beautiful touchdown passes that I’ve ever seen.

This is one of the greatest touchdown catches I’ve ever seen. Clemson is absolutely on fire and dominating Notre Dame right now. pic.twitter.com/rtzhAlAWN4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 29, 2018

It really was a truly impressive performance from Dabo Swinney’s crew. You could feel Clemson pulling away in the second quarter, and next thing you know they’re flying all over the place on Notre Dame. (RELATED: The College Foot ball Playoff Begins Saturday. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

You almost had to feel bad for the Irish.

Now, Clemson will face the winner of the Alabama/Oklahoma game for the national championship. They will be formidable if Lawrence plays like he did tonight.

