Detroit Lions Coach Reveals If Matthew Stafford Will Continue Being The Team’s QB. Here’s What He Said

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia made it clear that Matthew Stafford is locked in as the team’s starting quarterback going forward.

“We’re in a situation where Matt Stafford’s our quarterback. That’s what it is. I think the world of the guy,” Patricia told the media Friday, according to ProFootballTalk.

Can stupid people stop driving the narratives and debates please? You’re an idiot if you think Matthew Stafford isn’t the guy for the job in Detroit, and you probably don’t have any clue about what happens in football. (RELATED: The Detroit Lions Start The Season With One Of The Worst Games Of Football Ever Played [VIDEOS])

Stafford can absolutely sling the football, and there might not be a stronger arm in the entire league. You are out of your mind if you think Stafford is the reason the Lions suck.

Hell, the man has to run for his life almost every single time he drops back to pass. Give me a break, he’s doing everything he can.

Sure, Stafford hasn’t been spectacular this year, especially if you’re just going off of the stat sheet. However, it’s important to look at the facts.

The Lions shipped Golden Tate out of town, his offensive line is a joke, Marvin Jones got hurt and so did the best running back he’s had in a long time, Kerryon Johnson.

One man can only do so much. I’m glad Patricia is on the record making it clear Stafford is here to stay. Any other scenario is simply unacceptable.

