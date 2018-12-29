The Rock Is Making More Than Double What His Female Co-Star Is, And That’s Perfectly Okay

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is set to pull down a ton of cash for his upcoming movie “Jungle Cruise.”

In fact, the “Ballers” star will make $22 million, according to The Daily Mail. That’s $13 million more than his co-star Emily Blunt’s salary, which is $9 million.

Now, some people might have an issue with the pay disparity, but it’s totally fine for a very simple reason.

Salaries in Hollywood are paid out based on who puts butts in the seats and eyeballs on the screen. It’s not rocket science. It’s shockingly simple. Is Emily Blunt a talented actress? Hell yes. Anybody who doubts that fact needs to see “Sicario.”

Yet, I think we can all pretty much agree Emily Blunt doesn’t have the same name recognition or box office draw The Rock does. That’s a fact. There’s a reason he’s one of the most famous people on the planet, and she’s not.

The person averaging 15 points per game in the NBA makes less than the guy averaging 30, and the same logic applies in movies. The big names are the draw, and they demand the big bucks. It’s the same situation for why Mark Wahlberg was able to demand so much money for reshoots on a recent film, and his female co-star couldn’t. (RELATED: Mark Wahlberg’s Agent Isn’t Sexist. He’s Just Really Good At Getting Money)

Johnson can ask for just about whatever he wants because he has more name recognition and power at the box office. Again, it’s the same reason Taylor Swift gets to dictate all her terms and pretty much all other artists in music can’t.

The power of popularity drives the checkbook in the entertainment industry, and that’s okay. The people who bring in the most money should get the highest paychecks.

That’s not sexism. That’s just business.

If you don’t understand that, then you don’t understand Hollywood.