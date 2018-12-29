Celebrate Ellie Goulding’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

December 30 is Ellie Goulding’s birthday.

Born Elena Jane Goulding, the singer and songwriter turns 32 years old. And she has packed in a huge career in the music and entertainment industry since she first came on the scene in the early 2000s. (RELATED: Here’s How British Celebrities Reacted To The Brexit News)

Goulding was born and raised in England, but she soon made her way to international fame when she became only the second artist in history to win the Critics’ Choice Award at the Brit Awards and the BBC’s “Sound Of” poll, which rewards young up-and-coming artists.

You may known Ellie Goulding for her mega hits like “Lights,” “Love Me Like You Do,” “Still Falling For You,” And “Something In The Way You Move.”

With over 14 million followers on Instagram, she’s got a huge following online too. Check out some of her best photos below.