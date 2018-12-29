Los Angeles Rams Announce Some Bad News About Star Player. Fans Won’t Be Happy At All

David Hookstead | Reporter

Todd Gurley won’t be suiting up for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

The news was announced Friday afternoon that the electric running back wouldn’t be playing in order to focus on healing his left knee.

This is pretty important because the Rams get a first round bye if they can win Sunday. So, the stakes are high and they’re still putting Gurley on the bench. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

That’s a pretty clear sign they’re worried about his knee. Otherwise, I have no doubt he’d be out there on the field.

 

Gurley is arguably the best player on the Rams’ roster, and it’s never a good sign when he’s not on the field. They need him playing at all times in order to have the best shot at winning.

No team in the NFL gets better when their star RB stands in street clothes on the sideline. That’s not how football works.

 

Hopefully, Gurley is ready to go by the playoffs because that man is pure electricity on the field. Watching him run the ball is a ton of fun, and the league is simply more exciting when he’s playing.

We’ll all find out how the Rams do without him when they take the field Sunday against the 49ers.

