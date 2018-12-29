New Orleans Saints Announce Surprising QB Decision. Here’s Who Will Be Playing Sunday

Teddy Bridgewater will be starting over Drew Brees on Sunday for the Saints’ game against the Panthers.

The once-upon-a-time highly-touted prospect hasn’t started a game since 2015 when he was with the Vikings. He suffered a brutal knee injury that almost ended his career and absolutely ended his time as an NFL starter in the short-term.

That will all change Sunday when takes the field under center while Brees gets some rest ahead of the playoffs. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) on Oct 2, 2018 at 4:40pm PDT

There’s two main points to make here. First, good for Bridgewater for getting another NFL start on his belt in a game that has almost no real meaning.

He’ll be able to go out there and play, show everybody whether or not he can still make plays, and that’ll be a lot of fun.

More importantly, I’m actually very surprised that Drew Brees isn’t going to be playing Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Nov 28, 2018 at 4:14pm PST

The Saints are roaring into the playoff, and you’d think you’d want Brees to play at least a little in the final game of the season.

He’s had a great year, and taking a week off might kill his momentum heading into the playoffs. I’m not saying that’s a guarantee, but it at least has to be considered.

The man is playing hot right now, is in MVP contention and is setting the league on fire. Why would you want to just take him out of the lineup for a week? That doesn’t make too much sense to me at all, but I guess there’s a reason I’m not running an NFL team.

