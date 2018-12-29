‘Leave The Store!’ — Video Of Vape Store Clerk Freaking Out Over Customer Wearing Trump Gear Goes Viral

A video of a Georgia vape store clerk screaming at a customer wearing Trump attire went viral on Friday.

The video, posted by Ian Furgeson via Facebook on Friday, shows Fergeson attempting to make a purchase for his wife at XHale City in Tucker, Georgia, over the protests of the clerk, who was offended by his Trump shirt and MAGA hat.

WATCH:

“Leave the store!” the clerk is seen shouting repeatedly. “Fuck off! Get the fuck out of here!” At one point, the clerk even appears to take a swing at Furgeson.

Later in the video, the clerk begins to ring the customer up but is set off again when Furgeson said, “God bless America, capitalism wins again.” (RELATED: Restaurant Manager Refuses To Serve Customer Wearing MAGA Hat)

“Fuck capitalism,” the clerk screamed. “Fuck your fucking president! He’s a racist, stupid piece of shit! You’re a racist, stupid piece of shit! Fuck off!”

Although all social media accounts for the store seem to have been shut down, Breitbart reported the contents of a post that appeared Friday night saying the store clerk had been fired. Calls to the store went unanswered.

“To our friends and customers,” the post read, according to Breitbart. “Tonight, we had an employee act improperly toward a customer. Xhale City does not tolerate this kind of behavior from its employees. When we identified the employee at fault, we fired him immediately. We’ve also spoken to the customer and apologized. We value our clients and treat them with respect and dignity, regardless of their political views.”

After the incident, Furgeson posted another video of a different interaction between himself and a vape store employee with differing political views, but a similar outlook on how people should be treated.

