Baker Mayfield Gets Humbled In Hilarious Fashion, Comes Crashing Back Down To Reality

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield blew it Sunday night against the Ravens when the whole game depended on him.

On 4th and 10, down by two points, Mayfield threw an interception, and it wasn’t even close. The Oklahoma Heisman winner crumbled under pressure and threw it directly to a linebacker in a 26-24 losing effort.

This couldn’t have been easier for the Ravens if they tried. Hell, I could have intercepted this pass if it was thrown so directly to the defender. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Admits To Giving His Former Coach A Death Stare. Here’s What He Said)

Below is a look at my live reaction to watching that pick get thrown:

Oh man, it really doesn’t get much worse than that. What the hell was he thinking? Rule number one of life as a quarterback is to not just throw the ball up when pressure arrives.

That’s the easiest advice to follow on the planet. Mayfield, a guy with a massive mouth on him, should know that.

Sometimes everything in the universe works out perfectly. Mayfield wants to be the savior of Cleveland and then absolutely blows it when he gets the opportunity to win the final game of the year.

You can’t make this stuff up. Mayfield’s final play of the season was an interception in a losing effort to Baltimore.

Nice, Baker. Very nice.