Browns QB Baker Mayfield Completes Wild Pass. The Video Is Downright Absurd

Baker Mayfield threw one of the craziest passes I’ve ever seen Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cleveland Browns rookie somehow managed to buy himself what seemed like an eternity before slinging the rock around 50 yards downfield for a completion.

It’s without a doubt one of the wildest passing plays we’ve seen in a long time. Give it a watch below.

It’s moments like that when I really do believe Mayfield has all the necessary physical tools to be a star in the NFL. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

How many guys could have made that pass? Not many at all. Yes, I’m very critical of the young gunslinger, but that pass was impressive as hell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 30, 2018 at 4:18pm PST

It’s been a lot of fun watching him over the course of the 2018 season, and I think he’s only going to grow more and more as a player.

Again, you can criticize a lot of what he does, but there’s no doubt he can make plays.

