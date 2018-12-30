New York Jets And Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Their Head Coaches

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets are both in the hunt for new head coaches.

The Jets fired Todd Bowles and the Bucs let Dirk Koetter go Sunday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jets now have released HC Todd Bowles, per source. Bowles follows former Bucs’ HC Dirk Koetter, let go earlier in the day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

I understand firing Bowles. The Jets have been one of the punchlines of the league over the past few years, and there are extremely few bright spots outside of rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

The former USC star is truly the only guy on that squad that should give fans any hope at all.

However, I’m a little surprised the Bucs canned Koetter. Sure, he hasn’t won a ton of games in Tampa Bay, and I totally understand why they got rid of him.

However, it’s not like he was exactly dealt the best hand with the Buccaneers. Jameis Winston was supposed to be the QB to save the franchise and he’s just been a massive distraction on all fronts.

A team without a good quarterback isn’t wired to win a lot of games. That’s just how the NFL works.

Now, there will be a lot of talk about who these teams should target, and we already know the Jets are supposedly gunning for Jim Harbaugh.

It sure would be something if Harbaugh left for New York. That would set the league on fire. I can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

