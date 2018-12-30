CNN’s Worst Moments Of 2018

It’s always a good idea to do some self-reflection before the start of a new year, and the establishment media sure has a lot to think about.

MSNBC has been covered by the Washington Free Beacon, but in order to help CNN in this process, we’ve compiled the most insane moments that happened on their airwaves in 2018.

CNN kicked off the year in style by having anchors Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon get wasted in a New Orleans bar on New Year’s Eve. Fellow reporter Randi Kaye, meanwhile, was in Colorado worrying about getting a “contact high” on a party bus filled with pot-smokers.

The nonsense continued through February when CNN sent a reporter to the home of an elderly woman who unwittingly shared pro-Trump Facebook posts that were created by Russian trolls. After CNN aired the video of their reporter confronting the woman, she was exposed to vicious and constant online harassment and threats.

Viewers demanded an apology from the network in November after anchor Don Lemon called white men the “biggest terror threat” in the country and pondered why there isn’t a travel ban on white guys.

And who could forget a CNN reporter literally dumpster diving for evidence of Russian collusion outside of the office of a Russian “troll farm” in St. Petersburg?

No one was safe from CNN’s divisive rhetoric about Trump supporters, not even superstar rapper Kanye West. He was maligned as a “token negro” and a panel of CNN guests laughed as they mocked his intellect and offered to “trade” him in the “racial draft.”

While that panel was free to lob insults at a celebrity who spoke openly about mental illness, guests not dare utter “the m-word” on CNN’s airwaves. Anchors Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon repeatedly chided guests who said that chasing people out of restaurants and trying to knock down the doors to the Supreme Court is “mob-like behavior.”

CNN commentator Angela Rye rolling her eyes when Trump campaign adviser Gina Loudon talked about her disabled minority son was another not-to-be-missed moment. Loudon responded to the incident with class while Rye continued to accuse her of “using” her son.

With moments like these, it’s no wonder that CNN’s ratings dropped significantly throughout the year. CNN was the only cable news network to experience declining ratings in both total day and primetime categories.

