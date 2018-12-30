The TV Ratings Are In For The College Football Playoff. The Numbers Are HUGE!

The college football playoff semi-finals on ESPN drew plenty of viewers Saturday night.

According to the popular sports network, the game between Clemson and Notre Dame scored an overnight rating of 10.3, and Alabama’s victory over Oklahoma scored a rating of 10.4. That means more than 10 percent of households with televisions watched the games on ESPN.

News! @CFBPlayoff Semifinals Deliver Strong Ratings Once Again; Rank among Top Cable Presentations of 2018! Orange Bowl 10.4 Overnight; Cotton Bowl 10.3

Birmingham is Highest-Rated Market for Both; More than 50% of Market Watches Bama Win More: https://t.co/k0EI5S9Q3S pic.twitter.com/Rx5jspoLZy — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 30, 2018

The ratings, while still absolutely massive for overnight ratings, were still down slightly from the 2017 games, which were played on New Year’s Day instead of December 29.

You can also bet that these numbers only go up once the full ratings are out instead of just the overnight data.

You also have to be super happy if you’re an ESPN executive right now because neither of these two games were very close, but the numbers are still very impressive. (RELATED: Clemson Rocks Notre Dame To Advance To The Title Game. The Highlights Are Insane)

I mean, the game between Clemson and ND was over by halftime and Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. Again, neither game was really ever in doubt.

This is one of the greatest touchdown catches I’ve ever seen. Clemson is absolutely on fire and dominating Notre Dame right now. pic.twitter.com/rtzhAlAWN4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 29, 2018

I’m also more than willing to predict that the title game between the Tide and Tigers will put up monstrous numbers. There’s no way tons of people don’t tune in to watch those two duke it out.

