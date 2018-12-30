Detroit Lions End The Year By Massacring The Green Bay Packers. The Highlights Are Amazing

Ladies and gentlemen, the Detroit Lions murdered the souls of the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon.

My beloved Lions stomped the Packers 31-0, and I couldn’t have been happier as I watched us vanquish our NFC North rival for the fourth time in a row.

For the first time arguably all year, the Lions and Matthew Stafford looked borderline unstoppable. They were slicing and dicing, and the special teams even got in the mix for some of the action.

The Detroit Lions pull off one of the coolest special team touchdowns I’ve ever seen. How did the Packers not see a guy wide open when lining up? pic.twitter.com/hePwQQXN6i — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 30, 2018

This year was extremely painful at times to watch. It was borderline torture as I watched the team I love just fail time and time again, despite having one of the best quarterbacks in the game. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Coach Reveals If Matthew Stafford Will Continue Being The Team’s QB. Here’s What He Said)

Losing is never fun, and the Lions lost 10 games this year. That’s simply unacceptable. Trading Golden Tate and all the injuries didn’t do us any favors, but losing more than four games in any given year is unacceptable in my opinion.

Now, we have to do our best to put this disaster of a 6-10 season behind us. Stewing on it won’t get us anywhere.

It’s time to make the necessary coaching changes, decide what roster moves need to be made and then it’s time to get back to work. Nobody won a Super Bowl by taking a couple months off. They do it by keeping their nose to the grindstone.

That’s what I expect the Lions to do. Find the right weapons for Stafford and let’s tear this league up in 2019.