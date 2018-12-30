Ohio State QB Gives Some Insight On What Georgia’s Justin Fields Might Do With Transfer Decision

Ohio State gunslinger Dwayne Haskins has been in contact with Georgia freshman quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields has been toying with the idea of transferring, is currently listed in the transfer portal, and the Buckeyes have been thrown around as a likely landing destination if he does decide to bounce from Athens.

Well, apparently he’s doing a bit due diligence on OSU because he’s spoken with Haskins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 29, 2018 at 6:22pm PST

The Heisman finalist said the following when discussing his relationship with the young Georgia star, according to 247Sports:

He’s a great kid. He hit me up earlier. He’s just waiting to see what I do. I try to be positive and help as many people as I can. You know, Justin is going through something right now … I’d say he’s a freak of nature. He’s like 6-3, 230, rocked up. A freak athlete. But he’s a really good person, too. I worked out with him over the summer. You can see how much he wants to learn and how he’s committed himself to being great.

The biggest thing to note on a potential transfer to OSU is the fact the Buckeyes already have superstar freshman Tate Martell. Now, Martell didn’t see a ton of reps this past season, but he can play. (RELATED: Georgia Football Coach Addresses Star QB Potentially Leaving. Here’s What He Said)

There’s no doubt at all Martell can ball out for the Buckeyes.

However, I’m not sure Martell is one the same level as Fields. The Georgia freshman is a physical freak of nature, just like Haskins said.

He has the body of linebacker, the speed of receiver and one hell of an arm. The man is simply incredible, but right now he’s sitting behind Jake Fromm on the depth chart for the Bulldogs.

The Buckeyes would be setup for a couple more years if Fields went to Columbus. There’s no doubt about that at all.