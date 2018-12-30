Elizabeth Warren Ignites More 2020 Speculation With Twitter Name Change

The name of Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign’s Twitter account changed Saturday night, reigniting speculation she has plans to launch a bid for the presidency in 2020.

Renamed: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) campaign account

“elizabethforma”=>”ewarren” — Changes of Congress (@CongressChanges) December 30, 2018

@CongressChanges, a Twitter bot that monitors changes to lawmakers’ Twitter accounts, tweeted Warren re-named her account @ewarren. Prior to the change, the account was @elizabethforma, a nod to her home state of Massachusetts.

Warren, who said in June she would not be running for president, seemingly flipped on her word and announced less than three months later she would take a “hard look” at launching a presidential campaign following the midterms. During an interview leading up to her November election, Warren refused to commit to serving her full term in the Senate if re-elected.

The Massachusetts senator has also been quietly shopping for office space in the Boston area to headquarter her possible presidential campaign, according to a report earlier in December. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Introduces Legislation To Create A Government Run Pharmaceutical Manufacturer)

The list of Democratic senators who are mulling over their own challenge to Trump in 2020 is continuing to grow. Following midterm elections, Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced they are considering a presidential run. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York acknowledged she might be reneging on her promise to serve out her six-year Senate term if she runs and is elected to the position.

Other senators who are rumored to be planning a presidential run include: Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California. Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana predicted as many as “13 or 14” senators could end up running.

Warren’s office did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

