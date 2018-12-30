Triple-Amputee Veteran Who Is Raising Money For Trump’s Border Wall Has A Fiery Message For Democrats

Your first name

The Purple Heart recipient who started the GoFundMe page to fund President Trump’s border wall minces no words when discussing the importance of the border wall during an interview with The Daily Caller.

Brian Kolfage, a triple-amputee who served in Iraq, says Democrats need to put their “Trump Derangement Syndrome” aside and support border security now.

The GoFundMe effort has raised over $18 million in 13 days, according to the page. (REALTED: Mark Meadows Says Trump Will Not Budge on Requested Amount for Wall Funding.)

