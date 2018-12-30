REPORT: Houston Could Hire West Virginia Football Coach Dana Holgorsen

West Virginia football coach Dana Holgorsen might be taking over at the University of Houston.

Football Scoop reported the following:

Rather than rebuild after two unsatisfactory seasons (by the school’s stated standard), sources said U of H boosters are evaluating all options, including considering bringing in West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen to replace Applewhite. Holgorsen was Houston’s offensive coordinator in the 2008-09 seasons, working under head coach Kevin Sumlin, before moving on to Oklahoma State and later WVU, but he kept two important assets behind in Houston — his home, and friendship with U of H superbooster Tilman Fertitta.

Other than from a money perspective, this move makes absolutely no sense. It’s not a lateral move. Going from WVU, a Big 12 program, to Houston is a major downgrade.

Sure, it sounds like Fertitta is ready to cut a massive check, but Holgorsen already makes over $3.7 million a year. It’s not like he’s hurting for cash at all. (RELATED: Clemson Rocks Notre Dame To Advance To The Title Game. The Highlights Are Insane)

I also have always been under the impression that coaching at a Power Five program was supposed to be what every coach shot for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball) on Dec 27, 2018 at 5:39pm PST

Houston is in the AAC. That’s not a bad job at all, and it’s one of the better jobs outside of the Power Five.

Still, it’s not in a major conference, and there’s something to be said for that. I wouldn’t leave WVU for a lesser job unless they were willing to double my salary and give me absolute control. No rules and no restrictions. An $8 million salary and the rule of a dictator would be the only thing that would get me from a Power Five program to a Group of Five school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Football (@uhcougarfb) on Dec 22, 2018 at 3:09pm PST

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see, but this just seems like a bizarre move.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter