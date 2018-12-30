John Kelly: Trump’s Border Barrier ‘Not A Wall’

Outgoing White House Chief of Staff John Kelly says President Donald Trump is no longer committed to building a wall, but instead is focused on a “barrier.”

“To be honest, it’s not a wall,” Kelly told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Sunday.

The former Marine general said he talked to Border Patrol workers to see what they wanted in enhanced security.

“They said, ‘Well we need a physical barrier in certain places, we need technology across the board, and we need more people,’” Kelly told the Times.