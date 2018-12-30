Celebrate LeBron James’ Birthday With His Greatest Moments

LeBron James is now another year older, but his game is as good as it’s ever been.

LeBron turned 34 years old on Sunday and is in his 16th season in the NBA. With many of the other top stars from the 2003 NBA Draft, including Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony wrapping up Hall Of Fame careers, the logical assumption would be that LeBron is as well. (RELATED: LeBron James Named AP Male Athlete Of The Year Again)

However, LeBron has spent his career defying logic (and at times gravity). In his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron is averaging roughly 27 points, seven assists, and eight rebounds.

Arguably the greatest player of all time, “The King” has had a storied career and it’s far from over. Here are the best moments so far:

2018 First Round, Game 5 Buzzer-Beater vs. Pacers:

2018 Game 3 Buzzer-Beater vs. Raptors

2012 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6 vs. Boston:

2007 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5 vs. Pistons:

2016 NBA Finals, Game 7:

Follow William Davis on Twitter