Lindsey Graham Explains The 3 Trump Objectives That Made Him Reconsider Syria

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, after having lunch with President Donald Trump, appeared to have toned down his criticism of Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

Graham began by tweeting that he had been reassured during the meeting.

He went on to name the three objectives, outlined by the president, that had left him feeling more confident that the administration’s course of action might not be as ill-conceived as he had initially believed. (RELATED: Trump Explains His Decision To Withdraw Troops From Syria)

Those three objectives were: the permanent destruction of ISIS, the prevention of an Iranian power-grab and the protection of America’s Kurdish allies.

Graham concluded by saying that Trump would be working closely, both with American military leadership and allies, to make sure that all three of those objectives are met. (RELATED: Sen. Lindsey Graham Chides CNN Reporter Over Iraq Withdrawal: ‘That’s A Bunch Of Bulls**t’)

Since Trump announced his plan to withdraw American troops from Syria, Graham has been among the most outspoken of his critics — and it was reported that Graham intended to use their lunch meeting to convince the president to change his mind on the subject.

