Pipeline Supporters Target Trudeau For Creating ‘Recession Turned Depression’

Oil workers are furious at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for failing to get the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline built from Alberta to British Columbia. They say he is creating a depression in the energy heartland of Canada.

As CTV News reports, pipeline advocates told a crowd in Rocky Mountain House, Alberta Saturday that they are preparing to drive to Ottawa in a truck convoy to highlight their economic plight. They plan to arrive in the nation’s capitol in the New Year, when the House of Commons resumes its current session, and plan a mass rally on Parliament Hill for Feb. 20.

Chad Miller, representing Oilfield Dads, said Alberta’s problems with getting its oil to market is creating its “worst recession turned depression” in decades. (RELATED: Trudeau Worries About ‘Impacts’ Of Male Construction Workers On ‘Gender Lens’

“Even those that put away for the rainy days and then some have had to use their savings, and more, to try to weather this never-ending hard times scenario,” Miller said. The oil patch workers are also concerned about the Trudeau government’s unflagging promotion of environmental issues that includes a bill before Parliament that would prevent oil tankers from sailing along B.C.’s northern coast.

But Jason Nixon, who is the member of the Alberta Legislative Assembly for Rocky Mountain House, said the province needs less government legislation and more means to ship its oil. (RELATED: Trudeau Losing Support For Climate Change Agenda As Court Axes Pipeline)

“Trudeau, we don’t want your money. We want you to get out of the way,” Nixon said. A protest in Calgary last month focused on how the oil glut has driven the price of Canadian crude down to $20 (CAD) a barrel, well below the world price that hovers around $50 (CAD).

Miller promised to get that message to the prime minister.

“Today, I say to Ottawa, can you hear us yet?” Miller asked the crowd during Saturday’s rally.

“Don’t worry, you’ll see us in February when we convoy to Ottawa!”

Numerous groups are raising money for the convoy with GoFundMe sites that have been up throughout the weekend.

Follow David on Twitter